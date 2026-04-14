Kang In, a former member of the K-pop group Super Junior, is reported to have been the first to call emergency services after comedian Lee Jin-ho collapsed from a cerebral hemorrhage.

According to local media reports on Tuesday, he was on the phone with Lee on April 1 when Lee began to lose consciousness. Sensing the urgency, Kang In quickly called emergency services. When responders arrived, they found Lee collapsed and transported him to a hospital.

Lee, after receiving care in the intensive care unit, has since regained consciousness and is said to be gradually improving.

Kang In, 41, who suspended activities and left Super Junior in 2019 amid multiple controversies, has recently announced a return to music with a new release.