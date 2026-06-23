Ryeowook of Super Junior released “Runaway” on Tuesday to celebrate the tenth year of his solo career, said label SM Entertainment.

The single conveys a message of consolation and encouragement, reminding listeners that they can take time for a breather before carrying on with their lives.

It will be part of a three-track physical album along with B-side tracks, “Defined” and “Chamomile.”

“I put a lot of effort into every single track and am confident that everything from the album jacket to the music video is well made,” said the singer through the management company, asking fans to enjoy his new music.