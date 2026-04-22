Yesung of Super Junior will celebrate his 10th year as a solo singer with an album and a tour of Japan, SM Entertainment said Wednesday.

He will put out his second studio album, “Sakihokoru Tokio Matsunowa,” on May 27. It will be his first physical release in Japan in almost 2 1/2 years, after his third single “Not Nightmare Christmas.”

Ahead of the release of the physical album, he will unveil the new music on music platforms worldwide on Friday. The veteran idol helped write the lyrics for all 10 tracks themed after seasons, depicting his appreciation of fans who have stood by him through numerous seasons.

On May 5, he will embark on a tour in the country supporting the album, visiting Osaka, Nagoya and Tokyo.