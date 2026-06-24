K-pop singer meets with Varo Entertainment as the group enters another contract renewal cycle

Twice member Jeongyeon is reportedly in talks with Varo Entertainment, the management agency behind breakout actor Byeon Woo-seok and actress Gong Seung-yeon, her older sister, as the K-pop singer prepares for her big-screen debut.

According to local media reports Wednesday, Jeongyeon recently held a private meeting with Varo Entertainment to discuss potential acting activities. A company official confirmed the meeting but said no decision has been made regarding an exclusive contract.

"It is true that we met with Jeongyeon," the official was quoted as saying. "However, nothing has been finalized regarding an exclusive contract."

Jeongyeon is set to make her film debut in “New Recruit: The Movie,” based on the popular ENA TV series "New Recruit." Scheduled for release in the second half of this year, the film will mark her first screen appearance in a decade. She is expected to play a military nurse officer.

The singer’s agency, JYP Entertainment, said the matter comes as Twice members are currently discussing contract renewals.

"Twice is currently in a period of renewal discussions," JYP Entertainment said in a statement shared with The Korea Herald. "The company and the members are continuing careful discussions while respecting each other's wishes. We will provide an update once matters are finalized."

Whether the members will pursue individual activities under separate agencies while continuing group promotions as Twice, or remain under a single agency, remains unclear.

Twice debuted in October 2015 and renewed their contracts as a full nine-member group in July 2022 after completing its initial seven-year term. While the length of the latter contracts has not been disclosed, K-pop singer renewal agreements typically run for two to three years, making this a likely period for another round of negotiations.