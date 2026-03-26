Dahyun of Twice will have to miss more shows on the group’s tour due to an ankle fracture, announced label JYP Entertainment Wednesday.

She suffered an injury in January during the North American leg of 43-city tour “This Is For,” but tried to keep up with the schedule, performing on a chair. Since mid-February, however, she was absent from the shows, as per doctor’s orders.

The idol is suspending all activities for the time being to focus on recovery while Twice resumes touring the US from Friday, hopping between eight cities in the country.

Meanwhile, Chaeyoung postponed her flight Thursday, as she chose to receive treatment for a sudden back pain, the label said, extending apologies to fans on her behalf.