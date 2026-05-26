Twice won best female K-pop artist at the 52nd American Music Awards on Monday, adding another major US accolade to the group’s growing list of achievements.

The group beat fellow nominees Aespa, Blackpink, Illit and Le Sserafim in one of the ceremony’s most closely watched categories. Monday’s win marked Twice’s first trophy at the AMAs, though it was nominated in 2022.

Following the win, the group shared a message through its official X account, thanking their fans, known as Once.

“Thank you so much to all the Onces who voted for us and made this possible,” wrote the group. “We truly couldn’t have done it without you! A million thanks and all our love.”

The AMA winners are determined entirely through fan voting, making the award a reflection of Twice’s global following and continued popularity.

The win comes as Twice continues its “This Is For” world tour, which began in Incheon in July and spans 78 shows across 43 cities worldwide — marking the largest tour of the group’s career.

The group wrapped up the North American leg of the tour in April after holding 35 concerts across 20 cities, drawing a total of 550,000 people. According to JYP Entertainment, this was the most for any North American tour by a K-pop girl group.

In Japan, the group also became the first overseas act to headline Tokyo National Stadium, drawing a combined audience of 240,000 over three days.

Now in its 12th year, Twice is currently continuing the European leg of its world tour. After performances in Lisbon, Barcelona, Paris, Turin and Berlin, the group is set to meet fans in Cologne, Germany, on Tuesday.