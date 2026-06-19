Doosan Corp. said Friday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with LG CNS to secure global competitiveness in data centers, hydrogen drone logistics and the artificial intelligence and robot transformation sectors.

Doosan Corp. President Yoo Seung-woo and LG CNS President Hyun Shin-gyoon participated in a signing ceremony held at LG Science Park in western Seoul, Thursday.

Under the agreement, the two companies will partner on data center and cloud businesses. They are to establish a business cooperation task force and develop detailed operational plans within a month.

Doosan will seek methods to integrate Doosan Mobility Innovation’s high-efficiency hydrogen fuel cells into LG CNS’s data center projects, and LG CNS aims to leverage its technologies to advance Doosan’s cloud and data center infrastructure.

The two companies will also collaborate on logistics innovation using eco-friendly mobility solutions. Building on their partnership since 2025, the two plan to establish a framework for full deployment of their hydrogen fuel cell-based logistics business.

For the AI and robot transformation sectors, the two will combine hydrogen fuel cells and LG CNS’ robot learning and operation platform PhysicalWorks. To strengthen Doosan’s agentic AI capabilities, the partnership aims to identify specific application cases using LG CNS’s agentic AI platform and to establish an adoption road map.

Both sides will also join forces on autonomous maintenance systems for manufacturing equipment and large plants using agentic AI, hydrogen drones and digital twin technologies

“LG CNS’s unrivaled capabilities in AX and RX (AI and robot transformation) and Doosan’s strong technical abilities will generate great synergy,” Hyun said.

“From data centers to robotics and AI, this collaboration will take the future value of both companies to the next step,” Yoo said.