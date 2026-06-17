The Export-Import Bank of Korea will provide $110 million in financing for Doosan's planned copper clad laminate production facility in Thailand, the policy lender said Wednesday, as it seeks to support the expansion of AI-related supply chains beyond China.

The plant, which will manufacture high-end CCL used in AI networking equipment, is scheduled to begin construction this year at the Araya Industrial Park in Thailand.

The funding follows a memorandum of understanding signed between Korea Eximbank and Doosan in April and reflects growing efforts to strengthen supply chains in Southeast Asia amid the global "China Plus One" strategy, under which manufacturers are diversifying production away from China.

According to the bank, Doosan's investment is closely tied to supply chain restructuring by a major global technology customer for which the company supplies advanced CCL products used in AI infrastructure.

Korea Eximbank said the financing marks the first step in supporting Doosan's broader AI value chain spanning semiconductor materials, robotics and energy infrastructure.

The bank is also considering financial support for other Doosan affiliates, including semiconductor testing company Doosan Tesna and robotics developer Doosan Robotics, through export financing and overseas investment programs.

Support for Doosan Enerbility, which is expanding its small modular reactor business, is also under discussion, the bank said.

"Doosan's semiconductor, AI, robotics and SMR projects are aligned with Korea's key strategic industries," a Korea Eximbank official said. "We will continue to expand tailored financial support to help Korean companies strengthen their positions in global supply chains."