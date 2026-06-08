Follow-up talks come as Nvidia broadens partnerships with Korean companies beyond semiconductors

LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met Monday at LG Twin Towers in Yeouido, western Seoul, to discuss collaborations spanning robotics, AI data centers and mobility.

Koo greeted Huang in the lobby alongside LG Vice Chairman and COO Kwon Bong-seok and LG Electronics CEO Lyu Jae-cheol, and the group held what LG described as a top management meeting. It was the second time the two men had met in three days after a Friday dinner in Hongdae with the chairmen of SK and Naver, and it came on the last day of Huang's visit to Korea.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Huang said the partnership "is growing and building into a spectacular partnership" and named robotics, which he described as a fusion of electronics, mechanical systems and AI, as the most important area of cooperation. He said LG holds many technologies that will matter in the future across a wide range of industries.

He was most specific on data centers. Building the largest facilities, he said, requires advances in cooling, power delivery, and the design and construction of the sites themselves, areas where LG "is fantastic." The two companies are jointly working on future data center designs, he said, while also helping firms build data centers in today's market.

He also addressed investors tracking his every stop. Asked whether expectations for AI demand had climbed too high, Huang said he disagreed, calling this the start of a new industry and any market volatility a buying opportunity. "Korea's AI infrastructure is so small today, so the future of this industry must be much larger," he said, adding that if the stock market is trading at a discount, "it's a good time to buy."

Koo was more restrained. He said the two had talked about "the direction of the future" and that accelerating the AI era "will require much more cooperation." Time ran short for a detailed discussion, he said, but Huang had invited him to California to continue the talks.

According to details LG released separately, the cooperation runs across several affiliates. In physical AI, the technology behind machines that sense and act in the real world, LG plans to co-develop Nvidia reference robots on the Isaac GR00T platform, with LG Electronics using Nvidia's Isaac, GR00T and Cosmos tools across the full development cycle for humanoid and logistics robots.

LG Innotek would supply high-performance sensing modules and optical parts, and LG CNS would add Nvidia robotics technology to its PhysicalWorks platform for factories and warehouses.

On infrastructure, LG Electronics is pursuing certification of its cooling hardware, such as coolant distribution units and cold plates. LG Uplus and LG CNS plan to build AI data centers on Nvidia's DSX reference design, and LG Energy Solution is in talks on 800-volt power systems for those sites.

In mobility, LG intends to pair its in-vehicle infotainment work with Nvidia's Drive Hyperion autonomous platform, while LG AI Research will use Nvidia's Blackwell chips and software to train its Exaone model.