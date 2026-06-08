South Korean chipmaker SK hynix Inc. said Monday it has signed a multiyear technology partnership with Nvidia Corp. to advance next-generation memory technologies for artificial intelligence factories.

The agreement builds on years of co-engineering between the two companies that has supported some of the world's most advanced AI computing platforms, SK hynix said.

"SK hynix and Nvidia have been building toward this for years, and this partnership reflects the depth of that collaboration," SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won said in a press release. "Together, we are co-developing the next generation of memory for AI factories and applying AI to how we design and manufacture semiconductors -- work that will shape the future of AI infrastructure."

SK hynix said the partnership will also expand its reach into new AI-related fields, including personal AI and physical AI, while helping ensure a stable supply of advanced memory despite long development cycles in the sector.

"AI factories are the engines of the next industrial revolution, and advanced memory is essential to their performance," Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said.

As part of the agreement, the companies plan to co-develop memory for Nvidia's next-generation systems, including Vera Rubin AI supercomputers.

The partnership also aims to support the growing global demand for AI infrastructure by aligning memory supply with Nvidia's long-term road map.

The announcement came during Huang's high-profile visit to South Korea, which includes a series of meetings with leaders of major conglomerates and researchers. (Yonhap)