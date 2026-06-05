Chiefs of Nvidia, SK, LG and Naver gathered for barbecue and soju in Seoul, with the dinner bill ultimately settled through Naver Pay.

Who pays for dinner when some of the world’s wealthiest technology leaders gather around a barbecue table?

The question came up Friday as Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang joined SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Naver founder Lee Hae-jin and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo for dinner at a barbecue restaurant in Seoul’s Hongdae neighborhood.

With the group reportedly reserving the entire venue, the meal is said to have come to more than 5.67 million won ($4,100).

As the conversation turned to who should cover the bill, Huang offered a simple answer: “The richest person.”

Koo followed up with the same punchline: “Naver Pay.”

In the end, Lee paid the bill with Naver Pay, his company’s mobile payment service. As Lee paid at the counter where the Naver Pay machine was installed, Huang put his arm around Lee’s shoulder.

For the second stop of the evening, the executives went to a nearby BBQ outlet, a popular Korean chicken chain. For that round, Chey paid the bill.

The exchange recalled another widely talked-about dinner from Huang’s visit to Korea last year.

At the Kkanbu chicken-and-beer gathering in October with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun, a similar question arose over who would pay.

That time, Huang settled the matter himself.

“Dinner is free,” he declared before ringing the Korean equivalent of a “golden bell” and treating everyone at the venue, drawing laughter from those in attendance.

Meanwhile, the executives in attendance Friday represented companies with a combined market value of nearly 10,000 trillion won ($6.4 trillion).

Nvidia’s market capitalization stands at about 8,280 trillion won. The combined value of SK Group’s listed affiliates, including SK hynix, is estimated at around 1,139 trillion won, while LG Group’s major listed companies, including LG Electronics and LG Energy Solution, are worth about 223 trillion won. Naver’s market capitalization is approximately 40 trillion won.