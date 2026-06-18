Nongshim is bringing Shin Ramyun to global consumers through a promotional campaign at Campo Marte 26, a monthlong cultural festival in Mexico City that began June 11 and runs to July 19.

The festival combines food, cultural experiences, art exhibitions, concerts and public viewing events, attracting large crowds throughout the event period.

Nongshim opened its first promotional booth on June 11, drawing about 4,000 visitors, and planned to launch a second booth Thursday to further boost awareness of its flagship instant noodle brand.

At the booth, visitors can prepare their own Shin Ramyun using instant noodle cookers, offering a hands-on experience with one of Korea's best-known food products. The company is also distributing promotional fans featuring its mascot named Shin and showcasing Shin Ramyun commercials on large digital displays throughout the venue.

Nongshim said the campaign is designed to strengthen the brand's presence in Latin America and introduce more consumers to Korean food culture.

"Campo Marte is an ideal platform to communicate Shin Ramyun's brand value, 'Spicy Happiness In Noodles,'" a Nongshim official said.

"By introducing one of Korea's signature food brands to international visitors, we hope to further expand our global reach."