Nongshim said Wednesday that cumulative sales of its flagship instant noodle brand Shin Ramyun surpassed 20 trillion won ($13.4 billion) in 2025, marking the first time a Korean ramyeon brand has reached the milestone.

Since its launch in 1986, Shin Ramyun has sold more than 42.5 billion units worldwide. Nongshim said the combined length of the noodles sold would be enough to travel to the sun and back six times.

“Surpassing 20 trillion won in sales is more than a financial milestone. It proves Shin Ramyun has resonated with consumers around the world for the past 40 years,” said Nongshim CEO Jo Yong-chul.

Introduced as Korea’s first spicy ramyeon, Shin Ramyun has remained the country’s top-selling ramyeon brand since 1991. The brand has also become one of Korea’s leading food exports, gaining visibility at global landmarks including Times Square and Piccadilly Circus.

About 40 percent of Shin Ramyun’s cumulative sales came from overseas markets. North America, China and Japan accounted for more than half of overseas sales last year, while Nongshim is also expanding exports to Europe and Australia.

The company has further promoted the brand through experiential “Shin Ramyun Bunsik” stores in countries including Peru, Japan, Vietnam and the US.

Nongshim said consumer-driven menu trends have also fueled growth. “Shin Ramyun Toomba,” launched in 2024 based on the popular “modisumer” trend of customized recipes, surpassed 100 million cumulative sales this year.

“Shin Ramyun Gold,” initially launched as an export-only product, was later introduced in Korea and exceeded 10 million sales within a month of its domestic release.

To mark the brand’s 40th anniversary, Nongshim plans to launch “Shin Ramyun Rose” in Korea and Japan on May 18 before expanding overseas shipments in June.

The new product combines Shin Ramyun’s signature spicy flavor and gochujang base with tomato and cream flavors to create what the company calls a “K-rose” taste.

“With its iconic spicy flavor, Shin Ramyun will continue leading global food culture as a representative K-food brand,” Jo said.