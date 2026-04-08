Nongshim unveiled plans Wednesday to open a subsidiary in Russia in June, looking to capitalize on surging demand for Korean instant noodles there.

The new Moscow-based entity, named Nongshim Rus, will be the latest international expansion for the instant noodle giant, following the opening of a European subsidiary in the Netherlands in March 2025.

The push into Russia comes as Korean noodles find a growing cultural foothold there.

Imports of Korean instant noodles reached $52 million in 2025, up 58 percent from the prior year. The country's broader instant noodle market is forecast to reach $1.05 billion in value by 2030, according to market research firm Euromonitor.

"Russia sits at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, and ramyeon is finding an ever-wider audience there," a Nongshim official said, adding that the company is targeting $30 million in subsidiary revenue by 2030.

Nongshim said it plans to compete in the premium segment, with a lineup anchored by Shin Ramyun alongside established favorites such as Neoguri.

While initially concentrating on Russia's western regions, the subsidiary will expand into other parts of the country and eventually serve as a commercial hub for the broader Commonwealth of Independent States, with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan among its intended markets.