Guillermo Rodriguez (center), a popular personality from "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," enjoys Nongshim Shin Ramyun with fellow crew members in an episode that aired Monday. In the comedy skit, Shin Ramyun is portrayed as a source of energy and joy for Rodriguez, who is worn out from his daily life, thanks to its signature spicy kick. The broadcast appearance is part of Nongshim’s broader marketing strategy to position Shin Ramyun as an iconic symbol of Korean food in the US, in line with its global slogan: “Spicy Happiness in Noodles.” (Nongshim)