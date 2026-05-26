Nongshim is stepping up its push into India through a partnership with Blinkit, the country’s largest instant delivery platform.

Through Blinkit’s delivery network, which accounts for roughly half of India’s rapid-delivery grocery market, Nongshim plans to expand sales of Shin Ramyun in major cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai.

The Korean food maker recently held a launch event in Gurugram for Shin Ramyun Kimchi Stir Fry, targeting younger Indian consumers familiar with app-based instant delivery services.

The event featured Korean street-food-themed pop-up booths and tasting sessions with local influencers, whose content was later shared online as part of promotional campaigns.

Nongshim said the partnership is aimed at strengthening its foothold in India’s rapidly growing online food retail market.

According to data cited by the company from the Korea International Trade Association, India’s e-commerce market is expected to grow from $90 billion in 2025 to $240 billion by 2030.

The rapid-delivery segment — which focuses on delivering groceries and daily necessities within minutes through mobile apps — is projected to expand even faster, from $8 billion to $50 billion during the same period.

“Through our partnership with Blinkit, we plan to expand the presence of the Shin Ramyun brand across India,” a Nongshim official said. “We aim to make Shin Ramyun part of Indian consumers’ everyday lives.”