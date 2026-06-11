Woori Bank said Thursday it plans to launch a dedicated digital wallet for overseas tourists to South Korea in the second half of this year to simplify payments and improve access to local financial services.

The bank said it signed a memorandum of understanding with fintech startup Crosshub on Wednesday to improve payments for foreign visitors and jointly develop financial services that address payment challenges commonly faced by those travelling to Korea.

Under the partnership, the two companies will develop a digital wallet that foreign customers can use to make payments across transportation, delivery and shopping after registering their passport and preferred payment method.

They will also launch a prepaid card that foreigners can top up with their own currency and use in Korea.

Additionally, the companies will conduct domestic payment environment tests using foreign currency-backed stablecoins. Through this process, the company will assess the feasibility of building infrastructure that enhances payment convenience for foreign customers.

Crosshub is a participant of Woori Financial Group’s startup support program DINNOlab. Having won the Best of Innovation Award at CES 2026 and been named a future unicorn by the Ministry of Science and ICT, the company is recognized for its fintech technologies.

Starting with this agreement, Woori Bank plans to expand collaborations with DINNOlab companies and continue to launch new financial service models with startups.

“This partnership aims to enhance the financial accessibility and payment convenience for foreigners visiting Korea,” an official from the Digital Innovation Unit said.

“Moving forward, we will expand our collaborations with innovative startups and strengthen our competitiveness in digital finance.”