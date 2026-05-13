Woori Bank said Wednesday it has began issuing Nol World Cards, prepaid cards designed for foreign visitors to Korea, at Incheon International Airport.

The card allows foreign travelers to immediately exchange currency and make domestic payments upon arrival in Korea.

Woori Bank said the prepaid card offered preferential exchange rates and supported top-ups, withdrawals and currency exchange through bank branches, ATMs, unmanned exchange machines and kiosks.

The card also includes discounts and benefits tied to popular lifestyle brands frequently used by tourists, including Olive Young, Musinsa and GS25.

To mark the official launch, customers who exchange more than 300,000 won ($200) will receive a Musinsa Beauty welcome kit.

“This on-site issuance of the Nol World Card marks the starting point for tourism finance services tailored to foreign visitors,” said Kim Ko-woon, deputy general manager of Woori Bank’s international trade business department.

“We plan to expand partnerships and add more functions to further improve convenience for travelers,” he said.