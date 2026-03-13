Nol Universe, a South Korean travel and entertainment platform operator, said Friday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Woori Bank and Kona I to launch a prepaid card service tailored for foreign visitors to Korea.

The agreement aims to improve financial accessibility and payment convenience for international tourists. The three companies plan to develop the necessary infrastructure ahead of the card’s official launch in April.

The prepaid card will be offered through Nol World, Nol Universe’s multipurpose platform that integrates travel, entertainment and ticketing services. Users will be able to purchase the card either as a bundled product with K-pop concert tickets and tourism packages or as a stand-alone offering.

Kona I, a Korean fintech company specializing in payment infrastructure, will enable the card to function as a transportation card while also supporting payments at online and offline merchants. The company will also offer special benefits at stores frequently visited by foreign tourists.

Woori Bank will issue the prepaid cards at its currency exchange counters at Incheon Airport, allowing travelers to begin using the service immediately upon arrival. The bank will also support currency exchange and top-up services through its foreign exchange machines and ATMs.

“Nol Universe will expand its foreigner-focused services beyond platform management to cover the entire travel experience in Korea,” said Hong Seong-kyu, head of business strategy at Nol Universe.

He added that the prepaid card will help create a more convenient travel environment while strengthening connections with the Nol World platform.