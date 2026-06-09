As the FIFA World Cup kicks off, K-pop artists are contributing more than ever to the tournament’s soundtrack.

The FIFA World Cup is no longer an event enjoyed solely by soccer fans. Held once every four years, the tournament attracts billions of viewers worldwide and has long inspired musicians to release official FIFA anthems, national team songs and unofficial tributes.

K-pop has become increasingly visible in that tradition. After BTS member Jungkook made history by performing the first FIFA World Cup anthem by a Korean artist with "Dreamers" at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Blackpink's Lisa joined this year's tournament soundtrack with "Goals."

Adding to the list of World Cup releases, several K-pop artists have released songs tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America — co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico — ahead of its Friday kick-off.

'Goals' by Lisa of Blackpink

The most prominent K-pop song associated with the 2026 FIFA World Cup is "Goals," performed by Lisa of Blackpink.

Released on May 21 as part of the tournament's official album, the song blends Latin pop, K-pop and Afrobeats with multilingual lyrics and Afro-inspired percussion. The track was produced by Grammy winner Cirkut alongside Bava, PinkSlip and Tropkillaz.

Brazilian pop star Anitta and Nigerian singer Rema also feature on the song.

Lisa is scheduled to perform "Goals" during the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday alongside pop singer Katy Perry and Paraguayan artist Marilina Bogado.

While some may debate whether a solo song by the Thai-born Blackpink member should be considered a K-pop World Cup anthem, Lisa remains one of the genre's most globally recognized stars, and the song marks one of K-pop's most visible contributions to this year's tournament.

'Dream With Us' by TWS

TWS, a boy group under Hybe subsidiary Pledis Entertainment, will release "Dream With Us" on Thursday, one day before the World Cup opens.

While not part of FIFA's official soundtrack, the song was created to support the South Korean men's national soccer team.

It delivers a hopeful message that "miracles begin when we believe together" and celebrates young people pursuing a shared dream.

TWS was appointed an ambassador for the Korea Football Association in October and first unveiled the song during a friendly match between South Korea and El Salvador in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

'Watch It, Feel It' by Dynamic Duo featuring Woodz

"Watch It, Feel It" is a special World Cup version of local cable network JTBC's brand song of the same name, which gained popularity during coverage of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

The newly arranged version, released Saturday, reimagines the song for the World Cup atmosphere and focuses on capturing the South Korean national team's determination and drive for victory.

Dynamic Duo returns from the original version, while singer-songwriter Woodz joins as a featured vocalist.

Built around heavy bass and fast-paced beats, the track combines Dynamic Duo's powerful rap delivery with Woodz's energetic vocals to create a stadium-ready anthem ahead of the tournament.

'Dreamers' by Jungkook of BTS

While several Korean artists have released songs tied to this year's tournament, the benchmark for K-pop on soccer's biggest stage remains Jungkook's "Dreamers."

The BTS member performed the song alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi during the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The track departed from Jungkook's K-pop sound and instead incorporated elements of Khaleeji pop, a style of Arabic music popular across the Gulf region. Produced by Moroccan-Swedish hitmaker RedOne — known for his work with Lady Gaga — the song was closely tied to the host nation's culture.

"Dreamers" represented a milestone for Korean artists at the FIFA World Cup, with Jungkook performing the tournament's official anthem during the opening ceremony in Qatar.

The song's popularity has extended well beyond the event. The music video has accumulated more than 450 million views on FIFA's official YouTube channel as of Tuesday, making it one of the most-watched World Cup songs ever released.

Jungkook is also set to return to the World Cup stage as part of BTS, which is scheduled to perform at the final match's halftime show in July. While the group's set list has not been announced, "Dreamers" remains a strong candidate for the performance.