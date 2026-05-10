Blackpink member becomes first female artist from a K-pop group to perform at FIFA opener

Blackpink's Lisa will take the stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in the US next month, becoming the first female artist from a K-pop group to perform at the event.

According to The Athletic on Friday, the Thai singer has signed a performance agreement with FIFA for the tournament's opening festivities. She is expected to appear ahead of the US-Paraguay match at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on June 12, alongside Katy Perry, Future and DJ Sanjoy.

Her appearance will mark the second time a K-pop act has performed at a World Cup opening ceremony, following BTS member Jungkook, who sang the official soundtrack "Dreamers" at the 2022 Qatar World Cup opener.

As the 2026 tournament is jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, three separate opening ceremonies are planned.

Mexican acts Mana, Alejandro Fernandez and Belinda are scheduled to perform at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11, while Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette and Alessia Cara are set to appear in Toronto on June 12. The US and Canada ceremonies are each expected to run 13 minutes, with the Mexico event lasting 16 and a half minutes.

Lisa debuted with Blackpink in 2016 and has since built a successful solo career. Her 2021 solo single “Lalisa” recorded first-week sales of more than 736,000 copies, setting a record at the time for a female solo artist in K-pop.

Following her 2025 album “Alter Ego,” she has continued to release new music, including the recent collaboration “Bad Angel” with Italian American producer Anyma.