Blackpink exceeded 1 billion hits on YouTube with the music video of “Ice Cream” as of Wednesday, YG Entertainment said Thursday.

It is the group’s 10th video to reach the milestone, the most for a K-pop artist.

“Ice Cream” features US pop star Selena Gomez and when it was released in 2020, debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 13, the highest spot for a K-pop girl group at the time. It is part of the quintet’s first full album, “The Album,” which reached No. 2 on both Billboard 200 and UK’s Official Albums Top 100.

Three members of the group — Jennie, Rose and Lisa — were spotted at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival which runs until Sunday. Lisa joined DJ-musician Anyma on stage to perform their recent collaboration “Bad Angel.”