K-pop artists again appeared at this year’s Met Gala, the annual fundraising event for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, on Monday, with newcomers — including stars from "KPop Demon Hunters" — joining the lineup.

This year's theme, "Costume Is Art," came with a "Fashion Is Art" dress code.

Blackpink's Jennie arrived in a Chanel glam look, her shimmering silhouette evoking a mermaid.

Her bandmate Lisa appeared in a custom Robert Wun design featuring two mannequin arms attached to the gown and holding up a flowing veil.

Rose, also of Blackpink, wore a minimal Saint Laurent black dress with an accented waistline.

The final Blackpink bandmate, Jisoo, made her Met Gala debut in a custom Dior dress resembling a blooming flower.

Aespa's Karina also made her Met Gala debut, wearing a custom Prada dress and gown reinterpreting hanbok for an elegant effect.

Ejae from the smash hit "KPop Demon Hunters" attended in a sculptural silver gown with a high neck and beaded details. The look was created by her creative directors, Jeffrey Jin and Theo Song.