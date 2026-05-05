Jennie of Blackpink arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday in New York. (AP)
Jennie of Blackpink arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday in New York. (AP)

K-pop artists again appeared at this year’s Met Gala, the annual fundraising event for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, on Monday, with newcomers — including stars from "KPop Demon Hunters" — joining the lineup.

This year's theme, "Costume Is Art," came with a "Fashion Is Art" dress code.

Blackpink's Jennie arrived in a Chanel glam look, her shimmering silhouette evoking a mermaid.

Lisa of Blackpink poses during the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday. (Reuters)
Lisa of Blackpink poses during the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday. (Reuters)

Her bandmate Lisa appeared in a custom Robert Wun design featuring two mannequin arms attached to the gown and holding up a flowing veil.

Rose of Blackpink arrives for the 2026 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Monday. (AFP)
Rose of Blackpink arrives for the 2026 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Monday. (AFP)

Rose, also of Blackpink, wore a minimal Saint Laurent black dress with an accented waistline.

Jisoo arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Jisoo arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The final Blackpink bandmate, Jisoo, made her Met Gala debut in a custom Dior dress resembling a blooming flower.

Karina of Aespa arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute gala on Monday in New York. (AP)
Karina of Aespa arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute gala on Monday in New York. (AP)

Aespa's Karina also made her Met Gala debut, wearing a custom Prada dress and gown reinterpreting hanbok for an elegant effect.

Ejae attends the 2026 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in New York. (Getty Images-AFP)
Ejae attends the 2026 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in New York. (Getty Images-AFP)

Ejae from the smash hit "KPop Demon Hunters" attended in a sculptural silver gown with a high neck and beaded details. The look was created by her creative directors, Jeffrey Jin and Theo Song.


yoohong@heraldcorp.com