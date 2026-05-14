Boy group to share global stage with Madonna and Shakira at 2026 final in New Jersey

BTS will perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, becoming one of the headline acts for the tournament’s first-ever halftime performance.

Global Citizen and FIFA announced on Thursday that BTS will co-headline the show alongside Madonna and Shakira at the New York-New Jersey Stadium, known locally as MetLife Stadium, on July 19. Global Citizen is an international advocacy organization that campaigns to end extreme poverty through music, activism and public campaigns.

It marks the first time a halftime show will be held during a World Cup final. FIFA and Global Citizen said the event was designed to unite sports, music and culture on a global stage.

"It is a tremendous honor to stand on such a meaningful stage shared by the entire world. We believe music is a universal language that delivers hope and unity," BTS said in a statement on Thursday. "It is even more meaningful to share that message with global audiences through the World Cup while helping expand educational opportunities for children."

Global Citizen will produce the halftime show as part of efforts tied to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which supports access to quality education and sports opportunities for children in underserved communities worldwide.

The performance will be broadcast live globally, with Chris Martin of Coldplay serving as curator. Characters from "Sesame Street" and The Muppets are also expected to appear.

BTS has previously collaborated with Global Citizen through performances at the 2021 "Global Citizen Live" event, while member Jungkook performed at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival.

Jungkook also participated in the official soundtrack "Dreamers" for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and performed at the tournament's opening ceremony.