3 concerts expected to generate over $100 million in economic activity: Chamber of Commerce

BTS turned Mexico City into a purple ocean as approximately 150,000 fans packed Estadio GNP Seguros on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday for the group's "BTS World Tour 'Arirang' in Mexico City."

Marking BTS' first full-group stand-alone concert in Mexico in nearly 11 years, all three shows sold out immediately, underscoring the group’s immense popularity in Latin America.

Inside the stadium, Mexican fans sang along to BTS songs in Korean with overwhelming enthusiasm. One of the most memorable moments came during "Airplane pt. 2," which includes the lyric "We goin' from Mexico City." The members selected the song during a request segment, drawing explosive cheers from the crowd.

The concerts also incorporated elements of Mexican culture throughout the performances. During "Aliens," dancers wearing traditional lucha libre masks appeared on stage, while member V was seen enjoying the local snack banderilla during "Idol" stage. The moment quickly spread across social media.

"You were truly the best. What more can we say? We will definitely come back to Mexico," the members told fans during the concerts. They also thanked audiences in Spanish, saying they would never forget the energy that began at Zocalo Square, where an estimated 50,000 fans gathered on May 6 as BTS met with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum following an official invitation from the presidential office.

The atmosphere extended beyond the stadium itself. Local authorities estimated that around 35,000 fans gathered outside the venue during the second and third concert nights, causing temporary traffic restrictions in nearby areas.

According to The Los Angeles Times on Saturday, more than one million people had attempted to purchase tickets for the concerts, with many fans unable to enter gathering around the venue.

The Mexico City concerts also drew attention for what has often been described as "BTSnomics" — the group's large-scale economic impact.

The Mexico City Chamber of Commerce estimated that the concerts would generate approximately $107.5 million in economic activity, including ticket sales, flights, accommodations, food services and local spending. The lodging sector alone was projected to generate around $17 million, while food and service-related consumption was estimated at approximately $2.18 million.

Cultural critic Bae Kug-nam said BTS’ popularity in Latin America is creating not only cultural influence but also broad economic value tied to Korea’s global image.

"BTS is generating enormous added value not only through cultural products such as the 'Arirang' world tour, but also by elevating Korean products and Korea's national brand itself. Some of that value cannot even be measured in monetary terms," Bae said Monday. "Mexico serves as a strategic gateway to Latin America, making it culturally and economically significant."

Meanwhile, BTS is set to continue the tour with concerts on May 16-17 and 19 at Stanford Stadium in California. Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority said through its official social media channels that it plans to operate additional bus services for the concerts.