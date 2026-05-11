The fifth studio album from BTS is charting seven weeks on Billboard 200 at No. 7, slipping two rungs from the previous week, according to the chart preview published Sunday in the US.

LP “Arirang” made a No. 1 debut on the main albums chart and held on to the top spot for two more weeks, a first-ever for a K-pop album. It ranked No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, on the following weeks.

The album reclaimed the top spot on Spotify’s Weekly Top Albums Global and the main track “Swim” is sitting at No. 2. On UK’s Official Charts, the LP ranked No. 20 on Albums Top 100 and the single No. 49 on Singles Top 100.