TWS is unveiling a song for Korea’s national soccer team participating in the FIFA World Cup 2026, according to agency Pledis Entertainment on Friday.

The boy group will sing “Dream With Us” to root for the squad competing in the global match taking place in Canada, Mexico and the US from June 11-19.

The upbeat fight song was played for the first time on Thursday at the final friendly match between El Salvador and Korea, held in Salt Lake City. It is officially scheduled for release on June 11.

The six-piece act has been promoting the soccer team since it was named as the ambassador by the Korea Football Association last year.