Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gave the first dollar figure for the AI infrastructure his company plans to build in South Korea, telling reporters in Seoul on Monday evening that a one-gigawatt AI factory would cost about $60 billion.

Applied to the 6 gigawatts already pledged with SK Telecom and Naver a day earlier, that price points to as much as $360 billion in potential investment over the next five years.

Nvidia is building up to 5 gigawatts of capacity with SK Telecom and 1 gigawatt with Naver, and Huang's $60 billion-per-gigawatt benchmark multiplied across the combined 6 gigawatts produces the $360 billion total. He did not say how the spending would be divided between Nvidia and its Korean partners.

An AI factory is a data center built specifically to train and run AI models at scale, a step up from the general-purpose facilities that handle most computing today. Gigawatts measure the electrical capacity such sites draw, and the figure has become shorthand for how much AI compute a project can house.

Speaking at the Shilla Hotel after meeting Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon and a group of domestic AI startups, Huang said the trip had produced the largest deals in Nvidia's history. "This is not a normal-sized transaction. It is a level the world has never seen before," he said.

The price estimate follows a series of announcements made earlier Monday. SK hynix said it would deepen a long-term partnership with Nvidia to co-develop next-generation memory, moving the relationship beyond chip supply. Nvidia is already SK hynix's largest single customer, accounting for about 7.78 trillion won ($5.13 billion) in first-quarter sales.

Naver agreed to build a gigawatt-class AI factory in phases, starting at 55 megawatts in 2027 and scaling toward 1 gigawatt over the longer term. Chairman Lee Hae-jin said Naver was the only Korean company ready to meet the sharp rise in demand for GPUs, pointing to its experience running large online services and its own data centers.

Asked about the day's stock market decline, Huang said investors should be glad to buy shares more cheaply. "We are just standing at the starting line," he said.