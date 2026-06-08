Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon met with Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang in Seoul on Monday and discussed various areas of cooperation, including ways to nurture the local physical artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem.

The meeting took place during Huang's visit to South Korea, during which he met with executives from South Korea's major conglomerates in the AI supply chain, as well as researchers and representatives of startups in the sector.

Bae said South Korea could generate successful AI applications across a wide range of industries through strategic cooperation with the US chip giant Nvidia, expressing hope that Huang's visit would help accelerate the country's AI development.

"By leveraging our world-class strengths in semiconductors and manufacturing, as well as our potential in AI, strategic cooperation with Nvidia would enable (South Korea) not only to exchange components and infrastructure, but also to create successful use cases across various industries," Bae said ahead of the Korea AI Ecosystem Reception hosted by Nvidia.

He added that he hopes the event will serve as a catalyst for advancing South Korea's AI capabilities, including emerging areas such as physical AI.

The AI event was attended by representatives from 18 companies spanning South Korea's AI ecosystem, including major conglomerates such as Samsung Electronics, SK hynix Hyundai Motor Group, LG Electronics as well as technology companies Naver and Krafton, alongside AI and robotics startups.

During the meeting, Bae and Huang reaffirmed the importance of creating tangible results since the partnership between South Korea and Nvidia agreed to last year, on the occasion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting, according to the ministry.

The minister also asked Huang for the smooth supply of some 260,000 advanced chips from Nvidia agreed to during the APEC event, as well as the company's support in South Korea's effort to build an AI factory based on Nvidia's Vera Rubin platform.

The two discussed partnerships in the physical AI sphere, while Bae delivered his hope that Nvidia's upcoming AI research and development center in Seoul could grow into a base for South Korea's partnership with the US chipmaker, the ministry added. (Yonhap)