South Korea's Naver Corp. said Monday it will partner with Nvidia Corp. to build large-scale, global artificial intelligence infrastructure, starting with an expansion of its data center in Sejong.

The portal giant will use Nvidia's DSX platform to expand its Gak Sejong data center in Sejong, in central Korea, starting with 55 megawatts by the early half of 2027 and gradually expand its capacity overseas with plans to move to a gigawatt scale, the IT company said in a release.

One gigawatt is nearly fourfold the maximum data capacity of Naver's Gak Sejong center and is capable of accommodating hundreds of thousands of Nvidia's latest graphic processing units, according to the company.

Naver also plans to take part in Nvidia's Nemotron Coalition, a global collaboration between open model builders and AI developers, to advance its proprietary large language model, HyperCLOVA X.

The two companies will partner in the area of physical AI too, with Naver set to develop a "Seoul World Model," combining its proprietary urban street-view data and spatial modeling technology, with Nvidia's Cosmos world foundation models.

"Naver's partnership with Nvidia goes beyond a technical one, into a partnership that spans every stage of the value chain, from identifying global demand to capital collaboration," the South Korean company said, adding the two firms will share both the risks and profits from the collaboration.

The announcement came as Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, is in Seoul for a four-day visit for a series of meetings with the heads of major South Korean conglomerates and researchers that could pave the way for broader cooperation in artificial intelligence and robotics.

Huang is scheduled to visit Naver's 1784 building in Gyeonggi Province, south of Seoul, later in the day. The 28-story building is Naver's second office space, serving as a test bed of the company's technologies, including cloud, AI and robots. (Yonhap)