Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang wrapped up his five-day visit to South Korea on Tuesday, focused on expanding partnerships with major Korean technology companies across a broad range of the artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Huang departed from Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul, describing the trip as "very good" and highlighting the strong partnerships Nvidia has built with Korean companies.

He pointed to several key announcements made during the visit, including a multiyear technology partnership with SK Group and AI cloud collaborations with Naver and SK Telecom.

When asked whether he plans to return to South Korea, Huang joked that his "barbecue pork and fried chicken friends need a break," adding that he looks forward to visiting again to discuss future cooperation opportunities.

During his stay, Huang met with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Naver Chairman Lee Hae-jin. He also held talks with Science and ICT Minister Bae Kyung-hoon, leaders of gaming and robotics startups, and researchers as part of efforts to deepen collaboration across South Korea's broader AI ecosystem. (Yonhap)