SK Bioscience said Tuesday it has signed a licensing agreement with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to develop an injectable rotavirus vaccine, expanding its pipeline of vaccines aimed at children in low- and middle-income countries.

Under the agreement, SK Bioscience will acquire rights to the CDC's injectable inactivated rotavirus vaccine technology and localize the platform while establishing a manufacturing process designed to improve efficacy and lower production costs.

The vaccine candidate has already completed a Phase I clinical trial sponsored by the CDC.

Development is also being supported by the Research Investment for Global Health Technology Foundation under a research funding agreement signed with SK Bioscience in June 2025. The foundation was established through a partnership among the Korean government, the Gates Foundation and domestic biotech companies.

Rotavirus is one of the leading causes of severe diarrhea and dehydration in children under 5 years old. While oral vaccines have significantly reduced infections in developed countries, their effectiveness falls to below 50 percent in many low- and middle-income nations, where nearly all rotavirus-related deaths occur.

Health experts say injectable vaccines could offer stronger protection in regions where poor nutrition and challenging environmental conditions limit the effectiveness of oral formulations.

The global rotavirus vaccine market is projected to grow from $8.1 billion in 2024 to $13.9 billion by 2033, according to Business Research Insights. UNICEF data also show that more than 329 million courses of rotavirus vaccines were procured between 2011 and 2023.

"With support from the Right Foundation, we will continue developing innovative vaccines that improve children's health in low- and middle-income countries," SK Bioscience CEO Ahn Jae-yong said.