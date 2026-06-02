SK Bioscience said Tuesday it had been selected as a supplier of influenza vaccines to UNICEF, securing its first procurement contract with the United Nations agency and expanding its presence in the global public vaccine market.

The agreement covers vaccine supplies for both the Southern and Northern Hemispheres. The company has already begun shipments to Southern Hemisphere countries and plans to start deliveries for Northern Hemisphere vaccination programs in September.

SK Bioscience expects to supply about 640,000 doses by year-end, with recipient countries including Laos, Myanmar, Fiji, Ethiopia and Lebanon.

The deal adds UNICEF to a growing list of global health organizations that source vaccines from SK Bioscience. The company has previously supplied influenza vaccines through the Pan American Health Organization and partnered with organizations such as the International Vaccine Institute and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

SK Bioscience said the UNICEF contract would strengthen its global supply network while providing operational experience in managing vaccine demand across different seasonal vaccination cycles.

The company also expects the partnership to support year-round utilization of its manufacturing facilities by supplying both Northern and Southern hemisphere markets.

Its influenza vaccine, SkyCellflu, became the world's first cell culture-based flu vaccine to receive World Health Organization prequalification, a certification required for procurement by many international organizations and governments.

"Our first order from UNICEF is a significant milestone in expanding our presence in the global public procurement market," said Ahn Jae-yong, president and CEO of SK Bioscience. "We will continue strengthening cooperation with international organizations and contribute to global efforts to prevent infectious diseases."