SK Bioscience said Tuesday it signed an agreement with VECOL, a state-run producer of animal health and biotechnology products in Colombia, for vaccine technology transfer and local manufacturing cooperation under the country’s national vaccine localization initiative.

The project, jointly led by Colombia’s Health Ministry, National Health Institute and VECOL, aims to strengthen the country’s vaccine self-sufficiency and public health preparedness through a government-backed investment plan worth $260 million over the next decade.

Under the agreement, VECOL will oversee overall project execution, including facility construction and operations, regulatory approvals, and coordination with public health authorities.

SK Bioscience will serve as the technology transfer and manufacturing partner, providing expertise for facility development, vaccine production, regulatory processes and operational management.

The company’s proprietary varicella vaccine, SkyVaricella, was selected as the first product for technology transfer. SK Bioscience said the partnership could later expand to additional vaccine products.

The Korean vaccine maker said the project is expected to strengthen Colombia’s domestic vaccine production capabilities while supporting more stable vaccine supplies across Latin America.

“This agreement marks a transformative step for Colombia’s scientific and technological capabilities,” said Lucia Ayala, president of VECOL.

SK Bioscience CEO Ahn Jae-yong said the company aims to contribute to future pandemic preparedness and help establish a sustainable vaccine supply network in Latin America.

“We will leverage our expertise in vaccine development and manufacturing, along with our global partnership experience, to support the initiative,” Ahn said.