SK Bioscience plans to expedite the late-stage clinical trial of its pneumococcus vaccine by leveraging a 300 billion won ($200 million) government fund.

The vaccine arm of SK Group said Friday that its board of directors approved an ultra-low interest loan from the Korean government-backed National Growth Fund. The decision comes after the Fund Operations Committee nominated SK Bioscience as a recipient of the fund on Thursday.

The National Growth Fund refers to a public-private combined financial initiative aimed at fostering strategic industries such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotechnology and secondary cells. It involves a citizen-participatory funding model that injects capital into future-oriented industries and major projects that promote global competitiveness.

SK Bioscience will use the fund for the ongoing research and development of GBP410, a 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate that showcases expanded serotype coverage in comparison to its previous commercialized versions.

SK Bioscience said the vaccine candidate, developed in partnership with Sanofi, is in Phase 3 clinical trials. The company is targeting top-line data in the second half of 2027 as it advances plans for manufacturing and commercialization.

"The government's decision to support the project reflects acknowledgement of our R&D capabilities and global competence," said SK Bioscience CEO Ahn Jae-yong.

"Investment in key drug pipelines and infrastructure will be continued for South Korea's vaccine sovereignty and preparedness for future infectious diseases."