Laneige, a beauty brand under AmorePacific, has opened its first global flagship store in Myeongdong on Friday.

Laneige Seoul is designed for consumers to experience up-to-date technology and the brand's "Open to Wonder" philosophy. With hyper-personalized beauty services and products, the brand aims to provide a unique consumer experience, the company said.

At the Lip Sleeping Mask Swirl experience, inspired by an ice cream bar, consumers can choose two out of ten scents. The machinery — equipped with temperature management technologies and nozzle engineering — will then swirl the chosen scents into a customized lip mask.

The NEO service helps customers create a cushion foundation personalized to fit their skin tone. After analyzing their skin through a 1:1 consultation, customers can choose the most fitting colors out of 150 shades, and a bespoke robot will build the product upon order.

The Cream Skin service creates an AI-based personalised skin report and recommends a hydration solution best suited to customers' skin type. The entire process takes less than 20 minutes on-site, and customers leave with a cream skin product tailored to their skin condition.

“Laneige Seoul combines beauty, technology, and design with Laneige’s vision to offer a unique, personalized space for our customers,” said Choi Pil-kyung, Senior Vice President of the Laneige unit at Amorepacific.

Customers can make reservations for the bespoke services on the official Laneige website.