Amorepacific said Thursday that it reopened its beauty flagship store Amore Yongsan at its headquarters in Yongsan on April 30.

Designed under the concept of “House of New Beauty,” Amore Yongsan combines brand showrooms, personalized beauty services, research spaces and community functions into an interactive flagship experience. It also serves as a lab where company researchers can interact with customers to provide skin care solutions.

Visitors can experience the company’s latest beauty products, receive scientific skin analyses and create personalized products on-site. The company said the space also incorporates its “holistic longevity” philosophy, which emphasizes healthy beauty and wellness beyond skin care.

A key feature of the store is the Amore Bespoke service, which provides made-to-order cosmetics tailored to individual preferences and characteristics across categories, including base makeup, lip products and hair care.

As part of the renewal, Hera’s Custom Match foundation and cushion products now offer a wider range of shades, while AI-based color analysis recommends personalized lip colors for customers. Mise-en-scene’s Perfect Serum Bespoke service allows customers to choose from 45 customized hair serum combinations based on hair condition and fragrance preferences.

The newly introduced City Lab service combines skin research data with AI algorithms to provide AI-powered skin and scalp diagnostics, visualizing not only current conditions but also potential future skin changes based on lifestyle patterns.

At the Amore Beauty Lab, visitors can participate in product testing, emotional response research and interviews, allowing customers to provide feedback during the product development process.

“Amore Yongsan is a space where customers can directly experience and help shape our ‘Create New Beauty’ vision,” a company official said. “We will continue to expand customer touchpoints and introduce our ‘holistic longevity’ philosophy through diverse experiences.”