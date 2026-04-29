Amorepacific Group reported first-quarter sales of 1.22 trillion won ($826.8 million) and operating profit of 137.8 billion won on Wednesday, up 6.4 percent and 7.6 percent on-year, respectively.

The company attributed the growth to strong performance from its skin care brands, expansion of its North American Amazon business and solid gains in Japan, driven by key brands including Laneige, Hera, Aestura and COSRX.

Aestura posted triple-digit growth in North America, led by its A-Cica line, while expanding into 17 European markets. COSRX also returned to growth, supported by strong sales in the US, EMEA and Japan.

Laneige strengthened its global presence with new product launches, including its Neo Cushion line.

Domestic operations remained a key driver, with sales rising 9 percent and operating profit surging 65 percent on-year, backed by strong demand across major brands and channels. Sulwhasoo recorded growth across both online and offline channels on seasonal gift demand, while Hera posted double-digit gains in cushions and lip products.

Overseas, sales increased 6 percent, but operating profit declined 18 percent due to higher marketing spending to support brand expansion. In North America, COSRX and Aestura led growth, while Innisfree boosted competitiveness with its suncare lineup and IOPE entered Sephora.

Japan and key Asia-Pacific markets, including Indonesia, Vietnam and India, also posted strong growth, led by Laneige and derma-focused brands.

Amorepacific said it would continue to pursue its mid- to long-term strategy, focusing on expanding core international markets, strengthening holistic beauty solutions, advancing bio-based anti-aging technologies, driving organizational agility and accelerating the use of AI.