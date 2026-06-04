After building 428 trillion won global ETF business, founder bets on AI, digital assets and new 'killer products'

Mirae Asset Group Founder and Global Strategy Officer Park Hyeon-joo has outlined a new vision for the asset management giant's next stage of growth, betting that artificial intelligence, digital assets and innovative investment products will reshape the future of wealth management.

Speaking at the Mirae Asset Rally 2026 held in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province, Park unveiled what he called "Mirae Asset 3.0," a strategy aimed at connecting the group's ETF business, AI-powered wealth management capabilities and digital asset initiatives into a unified global investment platform.

"The success or failure of an asset manager ultimately depends on products that capture the future," Park said. "Killer products transform structural changes that may still appear distant and uncertain into investable opportunities for clients."

Park has long argued that asset managers must move beyond their home markets and identify structural growth opportunities before they become widely recognized. At this year's gathering, he reiterated the importance of developing so-called "killer products" that can turn emerging technological and economic shifts into new investment standards.

"We achieved today's results because we identified structural changes before the market fully understood them and transformed those convictions into products," he said.

The strategy comes as Mirae Asset's global ETF business reaches a new scale. The firm now manages 428 trillion won ($280 billion) in ETF assets worldwide, making it the world's 11th-largest ETF manager by assets under management.

Several overseas operations have also reached major milestones. Global X US recently surpassed $100 billion in assets, while Global X Japan topped 1 trillion yen ($6.3 billion) less than six years after launch. Global X Canada and Global X Australia have also recorded steady growth in their respective markets.

Park pointed to products such as Global X's AIQ ETF as examples of the group's investment philosophy. The AI-themed fund launched in 2018, years before the emergence of ChatGPT and the recent AI investment boom, and has since grown to more than $10 billion in assets.

In Korea, the TIGER Semiconductor TOP10 ETF has become one of the country's largest thematic funds, with assets approaching 14 trillion won.

Under the Mirae Asset 3.0 strategy, ETFs will remain the firm's core product engine, while securities platforms will serve as customer distribution channels. AI-powered advisory services and tokenized assets are expected to become key pillars of future financial infrastructure.

Executives attending the three-day event also discussed ways to integrate AI into product development, portfolio management and marketing, while expanding ETF adoption among institutional and pension investors.

Mirae Asset said the focus is now shifting from building scale through global expansion and acquisitions to creating a more integrated investment ecosystem centered on ETFs, AI and digital assets.