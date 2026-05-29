Seoul is accepting nominations for its 2026 honorary citizenship program, which recognizes foreign residents who have contributed to the city in fields such as culture, the economy, welfare, science and AI.

Foreign residents who have lived in Seoul for at least three consecutive years, or for a combined total of five years, may be nominated if they have helped raise Seoul’s profile or contributed to the city’s development.

Nominations require a recommendation from the chair of the Seoul Metropolitan Council, the head of a public or civic organization, or a petition signed by at least 30 Seoul citizens. The recommendation form is available on the Seoul Metropolitan Government website under public notices.

Nominees will go through a review process before final approval by the Seoul Metropolitan Council. Selected honorary citizens are expected to receive their certificates at a ceremony in November and may be invited to the city events or serve as global ambassadors for Seoul.

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