Lee Hun-seung, chair of the National Assembly's Forum for Africa, praised Africa’s resilience and spirit of harmony across diverse cultures as values the world should learn from at a time of rising global tensions.

“The fact that countries with different languages, cultures, histories and religions chose the path of cooperation and coexistence rather than conflict and confrontation continues to carry great significance for the international community today,” Lee said.

Lee made the remarks during a congratulatory speech Wednesday at Africa Day 2026 in Seoul.

The event brought together diplomatic, business and cultural figures from Korea and Africa, including South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, delegates from 20 African countries and Jung Won-ju, chairman of Daewoo Engineering & Construction.

Noting that the world is facing complex crises, including wars, supply chain disruptions and climate change, Lee said the values demonstrated by African countries had taken on greater importance in the current global landscape.

“The spirit of solidarity and cooperation — understanding and trusting one another while seeking solutions together — has become more important than ever,” he added.

Lee also highlighted the event’s cultural programs, including music and dance performances and a fashion show showcasing the continent’s traditions. He said greater cultural understanding would help bring Korea and Africa closer together and serve as a bridge toward a shared future.

Launched in 2024, the annual event commemorating Africa Day on May 25 is jointly hosted by The Korea Herald, the Korea-Africa Foundation and the African Group of Ambassadors in Korea. This year’s gathering served as a platform for promoting mutual understanding between South Korea and African countries.