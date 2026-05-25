Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young called for closer cooperation between South Korea and African countries during his welcoming address at Africa Day 2026, citing the spirit of Ubuntu. The southern African concept stresses shared humanity, mutual understanding and interconnectedness.

The event was jointly hosted by The Korea Herald, the Korea-Africa Foundation and the African Group of Ambassadors in Korea on Wednesday at Grand Hyatt Seoul.

It was attended by Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, delegates from 20 African countries, Daewoo Engineering & Construction Chairman Jung Won-ju, and members of the diplomatic and business communities.

“I sincerely hope that today’s gathering will serve as a meaningful stepping stone that further strengthens the future of Korea-Africa relations and marks another important step in our shared journey together,” Choi said.

Choi also highlighted the group’s efforts to support the future development of South Korea-Africa ties.

He noted that the social contribution arm of Global Business Forum, a network of Korean opinion leaders under the media group, is operating a one-on-one mentorship program for African students in Korea, and encouraged participants to take interest in the initiative.

Africa Day 2026 in Seoul drew around 500 participants, including members of diplomatic missions in Korea and representatives from business and cultural communities in South Korea and African countries. Programs included cultural performances, a Korea-Africa fashion show, networking sessions and high-level diplomatic exchanges.