K-pop singer joins traditional African performers for collaborative Seoul stage

Fatou of Blackswan, a Senegal-born K-pop idol, performed at "Africa Day 2026," hosted by the African Group of Ambassadors in the Republic of Korea, The Korea Herald and the Korea-Africa Foundation in Seoul, Wednesday, showcasing her solo track "Me, Myself and I."

Fatou took part in the first section of the cultural performance segment of the Africa Day commemorative forum under the theme "Awakening."

Following a performance by Koule Kan, an African percussion and contemporary dance group in South Korea, she delivered a performance centered on themes of modern African identity and self-expression through "Me, Myself and I."

"Since I'm the first Black K-pop idol, it feels such an honor and makes me really happy to stand on stage and collaborate with people doing different kinds of African music at an Africa Day event like this," Fatou said before her performance. "And I actually hadn't tried this kind of music before. But when I received this opportunity, I was really happy."

Toward the end of her solo performance, Koule Kan returned to the stage for a collaborative performance with Fatou under the theme "Rhythm of Liberation." The fusion of Koule Kan's traditional African rhythms with Fatou's contemporary rap and dance performance drew enthusiastic responses from the audience.

"The topic this time is kind of freedom. Just freestyle," Fatou said. "Usually, as idols, all the choreography is fixed, right? Everyone has their own parts, and even the lyrics and everything are all decided beforehand. But being able to do this naturally in a freestyle way feels really different, and I like it a lot."