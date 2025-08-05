Psy, Megan Thee Stallion, Spice Girls, Kesha and others pair up for joint performances in the new Apple TV+ series

K-pop and pop will be teaming up in the new cross-cultural music competition series heading to Apple TV+ at the end of this month.

"Kpopped" pairs global pop icons with K-pop acts, tasking them with delivering a collaborative performance that fuses their distinct musical styles.

Performances take place before a live audience in Seoul, who will vote to select the episode’s winning pair. According to Apple TV+, each of the series' eight episodes will wrap up with a finale performed by a K-pop group.

The K-pop lineup for the series includes Billie, Itzy, Kep1er, JO1, Ateez, StayC, Kiss of Life and Blackswan. Psy is also set to appear in the series, though Apple TV+ has not yet disclosed whether he will participate as a performer or an emcee.

A range of chart-topping and legacy acts represent the pop side, including three-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion, Patti LaBelle, Spice Girls’ Mel B and Emma Bunton, Vanilla Ice, Taylor Dayne, Kesha, Eve, J Balvin, Kylie Minogue, TLC, Boy George, Jess Glynne, Ava Max and Boyz II Men.

Throughout the series, artists will work together on classic hits across genres and decades, reimagining familiar anthems including “Savage,” “Wannabe,” “Ice Ice Baby,” “Lady Marmalade,” “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” “Motown Philly” and “Waterfalls.”

Comedian and actor Son Soo-jeong, known for her roles in the Emmy-nominated series "Servant" and "Search Party," will host the series.

"Kpopped" is executive produced by BAFTA-nominated producer Moira Ross, Lionel Richie, CJ ENM Vice Chair Miky Lee, Megan Thee Stallion and Greg Foster. Also onboard are CJ ENM’s head of music content Shin Hyung-kwan, strategy lead Hong Joon-ki and producer Kim Ki-woong, whose credits include a range of K-pop music programming through Korean music channel Mnet.

The series will premiere globally on Aug. 29 via Apple TV+. It will also be available on the Apple TV app for Android and the Korean streaming platform Tving.