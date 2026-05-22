Daewoo Engineering & Construction Chairman Jung Won-ju received the 2026 Korea-Africa Contribution Award at Africa Day in Seoul on Wednesday, in recognition of his efforts to bolster industrial and cultural cooperation with African nations.

Moroccan Ambassador to South Korea Chafik Rachadi presented the award at the event, jointly hosted by the African Group of Ambassadors, the Korea-Africa Foundation and The Korea Herald, citing Jung’s “visionary leadership and unwavering commitment” to Korea-Africa partnerships. Jung became the first recipient of the award.

“We wanted to create a platform where Africa’s economic potential and Korea’s economy could work together,” Jung said in his acceptance speech, adding that he was “truly honored” to receive the award.

He spoke of his belief that deeper economic cooperation between Korea and Africa should be fostered through a broader exchange platform, noting that Daewoo E&C has carried out construction projects and social contribution activities in Algeria, Nigeria and Tanzania.

Since making its African debut in 1977, the company has carried out roughly 290 projects across 11 countries on the continent, including 75 projects in Nigeria worth a combined $10.8 billion.

“Africa Day is now expanding beyond African ambassadors, with diplomats from around the world attending today’s event," Jung said, pledging to continue supporting initiatives that contribute to Africa’s development and strengthen Korea-Africa relations.

“As much as I have received this great honor, I will strive to lead by example and create meaningful initiatives that can help Africa," he added.

Jung is also chairman of Herald Media Group and Jungheung Group.