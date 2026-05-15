Daewoo Engineering & Construction is ramping up efforts to expand nuclear power plant partnerships worldwide. According to the Korean builder on Friday.

CEO Kim Bo-hyun visited Austria to meet with representatives from the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna on Tuesday.

He then headed to Namest nad Oslavou, a city near the the Dukovany Nuclear Power Plant project, in wich Daewoo E&C has taken a leading role in building two new units, to take part in a ceremony to donate a fire truck to the local community.