Daewoo Engineering & Construction is positioning itself to become a global leader across the nuclear power value chain, leveraging a resurgence in atomic energy driven by the push for carvon neutrality and the surging electricity demand from tech industries.

As countries revisit nuclear power, Daewoo E&C is seeking to expand beyond plant construction into a fuel manufacturing facilities, plant upgrades and radioactive waste management.

A key milestone in that push is the Czech Dukovany 5 and 6 nuclear project, where Daewoo E&C is participating as the lead construction contractor under “Team Korea,” led by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power. The project follows the success of the Barakah nuclear plant in the United Arab Emirates, reinforcing the competitiveness of Korean reactor technology on the global stage.

Daewoo E&C has built its nuclear credentials over more than three decades, starting with the Wolsong Units 3 and 4 project in 1991 and extending to over 30 projects, including the successful engineering, procurement and construction of Jordan’s research reactor — the first overseas export of its kind by a Korean private company.

To secure the Czech project, the company has pursued a localized strategy, establishing partnerships with around 600 local firms through industry forums and maintaining a permanent presence via its Prague office. Chairman Jung Won-ju has also engaged directly in on-site outreach, including community initiatives aimed at strengthening local trust.

The company has further bolstered its competitiveness by obtaining ISO 19443 certification, a nuclear supply chain quality management standard required for entry into the European market.

Beyond construction, Daewoo E&C is expanding into the broader nuclear value chain. Its portfolio now includes nuclear fuel fabrication facilities, plant maintenance and upgrades, and radioactive waste treatment, alongside participation in the decommissioning design of Wolsong Unit 1 — positioning it to tap into the global decommissioning market, estimated at around 500 trillion won.

The company is also targeting new markets, particularly in Southeast Asia. Vietnam, which recently resumed discussions on nuclear development, is seen as a key growth market amid rising electricity demand driven by industrialization and urbanization.

Daewoo E&C is leveraging long-standing local business experience and networks built through projects such as the Starlake City development to gain an early foothold. Industry observers note that such local relationships are critical in the early stages of nuclear projects, where trust and track record often determine contract awards.

“We aim to expand into new business areas such as SMRs, decommissioning and spent fuel treatment, while strengthening our position in large-scale nuclear projects,” a Daewoo E&C official said. “By leveraging our expertise across the entire nuclear value chain, we will contribute to the global expansion of Korea’s nuclear industry.”