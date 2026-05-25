Peace, development and shared responsibility are the three keys to understanding the continent of Africa, Moroccan Ambassador to Korea Chafik Rachadi said at the Africa Day 2026 event in Seoul on Wednesday.

In his speech, Rachadi, who also serves as dean of the Diplomatic Corps and the African Group of Ambassadors, said that Africa should no longer be seen merely through the lens of culture or aid, but as an emerging global partner driving innovation, growth and transformation.

“The first key, peace, is the dream of most people on Earth, not as an abstract diplomatic ideal, but as the condition that makes every national ambition possible,” he said.

Rachadi said that all cooperation in and outside the African continent must be built on a foundation of stability, dialogue and mutual understanding, saying that this second key was inseparable from peace in Africa.

“Korea and Africa share a vision for win-win development,” he said, applauding Korea’s industrialization and innovation experience that strongly resonates across Africa, while highlighting Africa’s vast potential for shared growth.

“Peace and development need action to bring their promise to fruition,” he said.

He also highlighted the growing importance of people-to-people ties and soft power diplomacy in boosting long-term trust as Africa’s global economic and geopolitical influence continued to rise.

“Above all, Africa is a continent of transformation that is creating and shaping its own future,” Rachadi said.

He said Africa Day 2026 showed growing vibrant harmony between “K-Culture” and “A-Culture.”

“Africa sees Korea as a trusted partner in technology, infrastructure and inspiration,” Rachadi said.

Rachadi expressed hope for deeper Korea-Africa cooperation through both economic and cultural engagement, emphasizing that peace and development must go hand in hand.