The New Zealand Chamber of Commerce in Korea on Saturday showcased premium New Zealand wines at its annual wine festival in Seoul, highlighting the country’s growing presence in South Korea’s premium wine market.

Held under the theme “Where Wine Meets Art,” the event presented wine as “liquid art” shaped by terroir and time, while introducing Korean consumers to New Zealand’s wine culture, cuisine and lifestyle.

“New Zealand wine is going from strength to strength in Korea’s premium wine market,” said New Zealand Ambassador to South Korea Dawn Bennet. “Consumers appreciate the emphasis New Zealand brands place on quality and sustainable practices.”

According to the chamber, New Zealand maintained its position as South Korea’s sixth-largest wine importer in 2025, with imports rising 52 percent on-year to $38.5 million. Sauvignon Blanc, one of New Zealand’s signature varietals, continued to perform strongly in Korea’s white wine sector.

“This year’s events in Seoul and Busan will once again be a great opportunity to showcase the wide range of great New Zealand wines available in Korea,” Bennet added.

Trade between New Zealand and South Korea has expanded steadily. In 2025, New Zealand exported goods and services worth NZ$3.2 billion to South Korea, up 21 percent from a year earlier, while imports from Korea reached NZ$5.5 billion.

This year marks the 11th anniversary of the Korea-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, under which bilateral trade has more than doubled.

“New Zealand’s strong wine exports to Korea and the overall trade between the two countries depict a story of success,” said Tony Garrett, chairman of the Kiwi Chamber.

“For wine, this is a product of New Zealand’s pure natural environment and viticultural philosophy,” he said.

“I expect this momentum and success to continue through our annual New Zealand wine festivals.”

The Seoul event marked the 27th edition of the annual festival, while the Busan edition is scheduled for June 27 at the Park Hyatt Busan overlooking Gwangan Bridge and Busan Marina.