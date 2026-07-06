South Korea is a priority market for Tanzania's Go Eastern Strategy that aims to attract tourists and business relationships, officials from the country's embassy in Korea and tourist board said at the Destination Tanzania Roadshow in Seoul on Monday.

At the event, the Tanzania Tourist Board and the Embassy of Tanzania pitched the country's attractions and investment opportunities.

Tanzanian Ambassador Noel Emmanuel Kaganda showcased his country as a world-class destination, highlighting the Serengeti, Mount Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar, the Ngorongoro Crater and Olduvai Gorge.

"Tanzania is blessed with some of the world's finest tourism assets," Kaganda said, noting that the country welcomed more than 9,000 Korean visitors last year.

He called for closer tourism and business partnerships with South Korea, saying the roadshow would help increase visitor arrivals and investment.

Citing Tanzania as "peaceful, safe and welcoming," Kaganda invited Koreans to experience the country's natural and cultural attractions firsthand.

Presenting Tanzania's tourism strategy, George Mwagane, senior tourism officer at the Tanzania Tourism Board, said about 32 percent of the country's land was protected for conservation and tourism, underscoring Tanzania's commitment to sustainable development.

"We want visitors to experience Tanzania firsthand," Mwagane said, promoting the Swahili International Tourism Expo in October.

He identified South Korea as a priority market under Tanzania's Go Eastern Strategy, saying the East African country aims to attract more Korean tourists, business partnerships and investment.

The roadshow attracted more than 30 Korean travel agencies, showing growing interest in African tourism.

Choi Yeon-hee, CEO of Green Travel Service, told The Korea Herald that demand for Tanzania extends beyond Seoul, but limited information on visas and yellow fever vaccination requirements remains a barrier.

"Interest is growing, but travelers need clearer travel information," she said.

Meanwhile, Cho Tae-sook, chair of the Seoul Tourism Association, said Tanzania has become one of Africa's most attractive travel destinations as demand among Korean travelers grows for long-haul and experiential tourism.

"Growing interest among Korean travelers makes Tanzania a highly promising destination," Cho said.

She pledged to expand cooperation with the Tanzania Tourist Board and strengthen private-sector exchanges between the two countries.